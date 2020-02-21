colleges
n The Elon women’s tennis won its first Colonial Athletic Conference game of the season on Saturday, taking down UNC Wilmington 5-2. Olivia Archer led the way for the Phoenix, taking down Sarah Horn in straight sets, 6-1, 6-0. Archer also combined with Alex Koniaev to defeat Horn and Sarah Merrill 6-1 in doubles. The Phoenix improved to 9-4 overall and has now won five consecutive matches. Elon will be back in action on Feb. 28, to take on East Carolina in Greenville. That match is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m.
n The Elon men’s tennis team came up short against Campbell on Saturday, losing 4-3 at Buies Creek. In singles, Camilo Ponce took home a 6-3, 6-4 victory, while Sam Dively came out with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win. The Phoenix will try to bounce back at home on Wednesday, when it hosts N.C. A&T at 3:30 p.m.
n The No. 22 Virginia Tech women’s lacrosse team, with a 7-1 run between the first and second halves, defeated Elon 14-7 on Saturday at Rudd Field. Cami Lynch, Cate Mackel and Cassidy Creighton led the Phoenix with two goals apiece, with Hannah McCarthy’s lone goal rounding out the scoring. Elon’s next game is set for Feb. 29, when it hosts Davidson at 1 p.m.
n The High Point women’s lacrosse team’s late rally fell short in a 13-8 loss to James Madison on Saturday at Vert Stadium in High Point. James Madison improved to 3-1 overall, while High Point fell to 1-2. High Point next travels to Johnny Unitas Stadium on Feb. 29 for the first road game of the season when it visits Towson.
n The Elon baseball team won its second series in as many weeks as the Phoenix (5-1) defeated UMass Lowell 5-2 on Saturday at Latham Park. Anthony Galason doubled and drove in two runs to lead Elont. Garrett Stonehouse went 1-for-3, scored a run, drove in two more and stole a base. The weekend series concludes today at noon.
