colleges
n Forward Jairus Hamilton has committed to Maryland after playing basketball for two years for Boston College. The 6-foot-8 Hamilton played in 24 games with the Eagles last season, including 20 starts. He averaged 9.5 points and tallied a career-high 23 on
Jan. 25 in a victory over Virginia Tech. Hamilton was highly recruited out of high school before selecting Boston College.
n Kansas junior guard Marcus Garrett has been named 2020 Naismith defensive player of the year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday. Garrett, 6-foot-5 guard from Dallas, won out over finalists Ashton Hagans of Kentucky, Tre Jones of Duke and Mark Vital of Baylor. Garrett averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 4.5 deflections per game this season, including 6.9 deflections in his last nine outings for Kansas (28-3).
n Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared for the NBA Draft on Wednesday. Stewart, a 6-foot-9 forward, was named to the all-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds in the regular season. Stewart also blocked 65 shots and averaged a team-high 32 minutes per game. He is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the June draft.
NFL
n The Chicago Bears completed a five-year, $70 million contract with former All-Pro pass rusher Robert Quinn and a one-year deal with former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Germain Ifedi on Wednesday. The 6-foot-4, 260-pound Quinn, a former North Carolina standout, had 11 1/2 sacks last season after a trade to Dallas from Miami.
