college football
n Steve Everette, the football coach at Willingboro High School in New Jersey, said Wednesday that Demie Sumo has made a verbal commitment to N.C. State. Sumo, 6-foot and 202 pounds, has been recruited by N.C. State as a running back, but also played safety and returned kicks. As a junior, he rushed 65 times for 648 yards and 10 touchdowns while also catching 21 passes for 470 yards and eight more scores. On defense, Sumo had 53 tackles, 5.5 tackles for losses and two interceptions. Sumo picked N.C. State over Buffalo, Temple and Toledo.
n Texas A&M’s program was placed on probation and coach Jimbo Fisher given a six-month show cause order by the NCAA on Thursday after the Aggies were found to have violated recruiting and other rules. Fisher, who had just been hired by Texas A&M, and an assistant coach had impermissible contact with a recruit, the NCAA said without identifying the coaches by name.
