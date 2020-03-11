colleges
n The Guilford College baseball team got RBIs from Dylan Tuttle, Logan King, Isaiah Hairston, Austin Bailey (4), Brett Shapcott, Ryan Hill, Caleb Smith and Ellis Stokes in a 12-1 win over visiting Piedmont International on Wednesday. Tanner Hobbs, pitching in relief of starter Isaiah Hairston, picked up the win (1-0). Max Castro pitched three innings of relief to get the save. Guilford College improved to 7-7, while Piedmont International fell to 7-8.
n Madison Iandoli paced all scorers with six goals as the Guilford College women’s lacrosse team (6-1) defeated Hiram College 20-3 on Wednesday in Clearwater, Fla. The Quakers are back in action on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. nonconference game at Greensboro College.
n Shenandoah’s women swept all three doubles matches on their way to an 8-1 ODAC tennis win over host Guilford College on Wednesday. The Hornets, who handed the Quakers their third straight loss, moved to 4-3 and 1-2 in league play. Guilford fell to 2-5 and 1-3 in the ODAC. The Quakers play at Emory & Henry on Friday at 2 p.m.
n The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame on Wednesday announced the 2020 College Football Hall of Fame Class, which includes two representatives from the ACC — former
N.C. State head coach Dick Sheridan and Virginia defensive back Anthony Poindexter. Sheridan, who was State’s head coach from 1986-1992, compiled a record of 121-52-5. Poindexter ranks among the best defensive backs in Virginia history. A second-team All-American in 1996, Poindexter led Virginia to three bowl games, including a win in the 1995 Peach Bowl.
