basketball
n Bam Adebayo’s time with USA Basketball proved to be short, as he was released on Friday in the initial round of cuts in advance of next month’s World Cup in China. Adebayo, a third-year center who played in high school at High Point Christian Academy, was let go along with Chicago Bulls forward Thaddeus Young after a Friday scrimmage in Las Vegas that followed a week of training there under USA coach Gregg Popovich.
tennis
n Teenager Bianca Andreescu advanced to the title match of the Rogers Cup with a 6-4, 7-6 (5) victory over Sofia Kenin on Saturday in Toronto, becoming the first Canadian in 50 years to make the women’s final of this tournament. She will play for the championship today against Serena Williams. This is Andreescu’s first tournament since the French Open in May when a right-shoulder injury forced her to stop playing.