nba
n The long-awaited look at Michael Jordan’s last championship season with the Chicago Bulls is finally set for release. ESPN and Netflix announced on Tuesday that the 10-part documentary series called “The Last Dance” will run in the U.S. over five consecutive Sunday nights starting April 19 and running through May 17. There will be two hour-long episodes on each of those nights, airing back-to-back at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Eastern. The series will include never-before-seen footage from that season, one where the team chased its sixth championship in a span of eight years.
n When Kobe Bryant took the mic for his “Mamba out” remarks after the final game of his NBA career, he draped a sweaty towel like a cape across his shoulders as he spoke to the crowd. That towel, along with tickets for his last game, fetched more than $30,000 in an online auction Sunday. There were 16 bids on the items, part of Iconic Auctions’ March collection, and the winner was David Kohler, the founder of SCP Auctions and an avid Los Angeles Lakers collector. The winning bid of $33,077.16 is nearly four times what the towel by itself sold for at auction in 2016, shortly after his retirement.
