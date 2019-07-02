colleges
n Game times for all five of Elon’s home football games have been set. All five regular season games in 2019 will start at 2 p.m. Season tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Order season tickets online or contact the Elon Ticket Office at 336-278-6750. Elon’s home slate will start Sept. 7 against The Citadel. In conference play, the Phoenix will host James Madison on Sept. 28, Delaware on Oct. 12, William & Mary for homecoming on Nov. 2 and Maine for Senior Day on Nov. 9.
n Attorneys for Chuck Person, a former Auburn assistant basketball coach, said on Tuesday that the 13-year NBA veteran was broke and financially desperate when he joined a bribery conspiracy that cheated young athletes by steering them toward bribe-paying advisers and managers. They asked a judge in papers filed in Manhattan federal court to spare him from prison in the scandal that touched some of the biggest schools in college basketball. Prosecutors say Person, scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday, accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer top players to a government cooperator posing as a financial adviser. Sentencing guidelines call for two years in prison though three other coaches who pleaded guilty to the same charge have received leniency.
nfl
n The league has yet to render a final decision on Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott for his incident in Las Vegas. Elliott, a two-time rushing champion, concluded a meeting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Tuesday to discuss the incident at a music festival in May with a sincere statement of contrition. Elliott was handcuffed and briefly detained after allegedly pushing down security guard Kyle Johnson. But Elliott wasn’t arrested, no charges were filed and none are expected to be. But Elliott was suspended six games in 2017 under the personal conduct policy for allegedly committing domestic violence against a former girlfriend.
NBA
n A person with knowledge of the situation says the Philadelphia 76ers and Ben Simmons are negotiating toward a $170 million, five-year extension for the All-Star point guard. The deal will begin in the 2020-21 season. Simmons will make about $8.1 million this season, the last of his four-year rookie deal. Philadelphia will also sign Tobias Harris to a $180 million, five-year deal and add Al Horford on a four-year deal that could reach $109 million. Simmons was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 draft. He was an All-Star for the first time last season, and has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in his two on-court seasons.