baseball
n N.C. A&T had another reliever drafted by a Major League Baseball team. Two years after Cutter Dyals was drafted by the Atlanta Braves, Aggies right-hand closer Leon Hunter (6-foot-3, 220 pounds, RHP, Garner) was selected 1,045th overall pick in the 35th round by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. Hunter had a career year as a senior in 2019. In 31.1 innings pitched, Hunter posted a 2.87 ERA with 31 strikeouts and only eight walks. He compiled a 3-1 record and recorded 10 saves in 25 appearances to earn second-team All-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference honors. He was 44th in the nation in saves this season while leading the Aggies to back-to-back MEAC Southern Division titles. In addition to being drafted, Hunter also has a degree in criminal justice after being a frequent member of the Chancellor’s Academic List and an All-MEAC academic team member.He made 91 career appearances over 112.2 innings pitched. Hunter has a career 5.03 ERA with 87 strikeouts, 49 walks and 12 saves. His career ended with a 7-8 record on the mound. Opponents only hit .227 against Hunter over the final three years of his career.
n Wednesday’s game between the HiToms and Forest City was postponed because of rain. The HiToms will return to Finch Field on Friday to take on the Asheboro Copperheads in a doubleheader starting at 6 p.m.
n The High Point Rockers defeated the York Revolution 9-3 on Wednesday at BB&T Point Ballpark. The teams are scheduled to complete the four-game series tonight, with first pitch set for 6:30.
n The Toronto Blue Jays drafted Braden Halladay, son of Hall of Famer Roy Halladay, in the 32nd round of Wednesday’s draft. The elder Halladay spent twelve seasons in Toronto as a pitcher for the Blue Jays. Braden still intends to play college baseball next year at Penn State.
Soccer
n Jackson Yueill was scheduled to make his U.S. debut in Wednesday night’s exhibition against Jamaica in Washington, D.C. Yueill, a 22-year-old San Jose Earthquakes midfielder, is the eighth player to debut this year but isn’t eligible for the CONCACAF Gold Cup because he wasn’t on the 40-man preliminary roster.