colleges
n The USA South Athletic Conference on Tuesday announced that Southern Virginia University has been accepted for full membership in the League. The Knights are currently an NCAA Division III institution primarily competing in the Capital Athletic Conference. SVU’s football program currently is an affiliate member of the ODAC. The Knights will begin play as USA South members in the 2021-22 academic year, growing the League’s membership to 19 institutions. Greensboro College is a member.
n FAU has reportedly agreed to a deal with Willie Taggart for him to become the Owls’ next head coach, per multiple reports. Yahoo Sports first reported the news. Lane Kiffin stepped down as Florida Atlantic’s coach on Saturday after the Owls won the Conference USA Championship to take over the head coaching reigns at Ole Miss.
tennis
n Add another accolade to Ash Barty’s breakthrough 2019: WTA Player of the Year. Barty, an Australian, was announced Wednesday as the winner of the top year-end award for the women’s professional tour, after her finish at No. 1 in the singles ranking and her first Grand Slam title at the French Open. Barty won four tournaments and was the only woman to reach the second week at all four major championships this season. She also led the tour with 57 match wins.
n Marcos Baghdatis, the 2006 Australian Open runner-up, is going to start helping coach top-10 player Elina Svitolina. Baghdatis played the last match of his career in July at Wimbledon, where he lost in the second round. Svitolina, a 25-year-old from Ukraine, finished the year ranked No. 6. She reached the semifinals of the U.S. Open before losing to Serena Williams and was the runner-up to No. 1 Ash Barty at the year-ending WTA Finals.
