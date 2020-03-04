colleges
n Keeshawn Silver, a four-star defensive lineman from Rocky Mount High School, committed to North Carolina on Tuesday night. The commitment was announced on Silver’s Twitter account. Silver, 6-foot-5 and 236 pounds, is the No. 5 player in the state in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports. He’s ranked as the No. 8 strong side defensive end in the country. He picked North Carolina over Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona State and Auburn, among others. Coach Mack Brown has six commitments for the class of 2021, with Silver having the highest ranking.
n Memphis’ NCAA case involving the recruitment of star basketball player James Wiseman will go through the association’s new independent investigation arm. The NCAA announced Wednesday that the school’s request to have the infraction case resolved through the Independent Accountability Resolution Process had been granted. The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games early this season because the former five-star recruit’s family received $11,500 from former Memphis player and current Tigers coach Penny Hardaway to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017.
