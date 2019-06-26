colleges
n Brittany Brown has been hired as an assistant women’s basketball coach at High Point University, head coach Chelsea Banbury announced. Brown comes to High Point after spending the 2018-19 season as an assistant at Delaware State. Before Delaware State, she served as the head coach at the Community College of Rhode Island from 2013-2018. As a player, Brown helped lead Florida Gulf Coast University to an Atlantic Sun Conference championship, two Women’s National Invitation Tournament appearances and a 50-12 overall record from 2008-10.
n Molly Livingston, a graduated High Point volleyball player, has been nominated for the 2019 NCAA Woman of the Year Award. The award, established in 1991, recognizes graduating female college athletes who have exhausted their eligibility and distinguished themselves in academics, athletics, service and leadership throughout their collegiate careers. Livingston was the Big South Player of the Year and Big South tournament most valuable player. She led the Panthers to the NCAA tournament for the third-straight season, as well as the Big South regular season and tournament titles.
n The NCAA says that wrestlers can wear looser fitting shorts next year, and it has removed all language in the rules book regarding the length of a competitor’s hair. The sanctioning body announced on Wednesday that its oversight panel has approved both changes starting next season. Wrestlers previously competed only in traditional singlets, which are skin tight. But athletes will now have the option to wear a form-fitting shirt with looser shorts designed for wrestling. The rule that prohibited a wrestler’s hair from extending below the level of a shirt collar in the back and below the earlobes on the side has been eliminated. But athletes still can’t put greasy substances or oil in their hair.
pro tennis
n Defending Wimbledon champ Angelique Kerber will meet Simona Halep in the quarterfinals at Eastbourne, England, after they won their third-round matches Wednesday. Kerber beat Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson 7-6 (4), 6-0 and now has a 5-1 record on grass this season ahead of next week’s Wimbledon. Kerber, 31, reached the Eastbourne final in 2012 and 2014, losing both times. Halep came through a tough third-round match against Polona Hercog 6-1, 4-6, 6-3. Second-seeded Karolina got a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Elise Mertens. That set up a quarterfinal against Ekaterina Alexandrova.
horse racing
n California’s governor has signed a law clearing the way for regulators to suspend the horse racing license for beleaguered Santa Anita Park after the death of 30 horses at the famous track. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said Wednesday he has signed Senate Bill 469.