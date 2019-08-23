college soccer
n The UNCG women are scheduled to take on Campbell tonight at 7 in their first road game of the season. The Spartans have a 6-1 all-time record against the Fighting Camels. UNCG, picked as the favorite to win the Southern Conference title in the preseason coaches’ poll, dropped its season opener 3-0 to Arkansas on Thursday at home.
pro tennis
n Two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson has pulled out of the U.S. Open with an injured right knee. Anderson, a 33-year-old South African, was the runner-up to Rafael Nadal at Flushing Meadows in 2017 and to Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon last year. The USTA announced Anderson’s withdrawal Saturday and said he would be replaced by Paolo Lorenzi of Italy, who lost in qualifying.
track & field
n Noah Lyles of the United States set a meet record for the 200 meters by clocking 19.65 seconds at the Diamond League in Paris on Saturday. Lyles, 22, who set a year-leading mark of 19.5 last month in Lausanne, eclipsed Usain Bolt’s previous best meet time of 19.73 from 2013.