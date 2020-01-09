colleges
n The four North Carolina ACC women’s basketball head coaches — Duke’s Joanne P. McCallie, N.C. State’s Wes Moore, North Carolina’s Courtney Banghart and Wake Forest’s Jen Hoover – will speak at the Greensboro Sports Council on Tuesday. The luncheon will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum starting at noon. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the door. Former Wake Forest standout and current ESPN analyst LaChina Robinson will serve as the MC.
n Keegan Meyer, a redshirt senior keeper for the High Point men’s soccer team, was selected in the second round (43rd overall) by the New England Revolution in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft on Thursday. Meyer becomes the fifth Panther to be drafted into the MLS and the first to be selected in the SuperDraft.
GOLF
n Pete Dye, the World Golf Hall of Famer regarded as one of the game’s great course architects, died Thursday, Dye Designs, the company he founded, announced. He was 94. Dye designed more than 100 public and private golf courses, including a collaboration with Donald Ross on Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro.
