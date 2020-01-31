colleges
n UNCG tennis player Erika Barquero remained unbeaten in 2020 on Saturday, despite visiting Charlotte defeating the Spartans 5-2. Barquero and Hanna Giddings combined for a third straight doubles win to kickoff the season, defeating the 49ers’ top pairing 6-1. The Spartans, now 1-2, have a week off before hosting their third match of the season, against East Carolina on Feb. 8.
n Elon’s women’s distance medley relay team qualified for the ECAC Indoor Championships as the Phoenix concluded competition at the Carolina Challenge in Columbia, S.C. Melissa Anastasakis, Gabriela Varisco de Oliveira, Anna Twomey and Scolasticah Kemei won with a time of 11:57.67, the third-fastest in school history.
Soccer
n Ulysses Llanez scored in his U.S. national team debut near his hometown, and a young American roster opened 2020 with a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica on Saturday in Carson, Calif. Llanez, an 18-year-old native of nearby Lynwood, buried a penalty kick in the corner in the 50th minute, slotting the ball to the left of goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado, who dove to the right.
