college basketball
n The High Point men’s Big South schedule was released Thursday, with the conference slate moving to 18 games this season from 16. The Panthers will have home-and-home matchups with eight schools, while only playing once against Hampton and at Campbell. High Point opens league play at Radford on Jan. 4 before opening up home action against Winthrop on Jan. 8. Back-to-back road contests against Presbyterian (Jan. 11) and UNC Asheville (Jan. 16) follow before Charleston Southern visits the Millis Center on Jan. 18. The Panthers travel to USC Upstate on Jan. 20 before hosting Gardner-Webb (Jan. 23) and Longwood (Jan. 25). HPU travels to Campbell on Jan. 30 to close out the first half of conference play. HPU hosts back-to-back games against Hampton on Feb. 6 and Radford on Feb. 8 before traveling to Gardner-Webb (Feb. 10) and Charleston Southern (Feb. 13). High Point hosts USC Upstate on Feb. 15 and Presbyterian on Feb. 20 before traveling to Longwood on Feb. 22. Senior Day for the Panthers will be against UNC Asheville on Feb. 27, while conference play wraps up at Winthrop on Feb. 29. Times for HPU’s non-conference and conference games will be confirmed soon.
college football
n A former star linebacker on Florida State’s 1993 national championship team has been sentenced to 54 months in federal prison and must pay more than $1 million in restitution after pleading guilty earlier this year to tax fraud. The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the sentence Thursday, about four months after Kenneth Alexander, 46, reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors. Alexander is the owner of Wizard Business Center, a Tallahassee tax preparation business. Authorities say Alexander prepared and filed false tax returns with the IRS between 2012 and 2016.