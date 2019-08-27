COLLEGE golf
n Ashley Leonard has been named women’s golf head coach at UNCG. Leonard has spent the past eight years with the Barton College men’s and women’s golf programs including the last six as head coach for both teams. She also held the title of Assistant Athletic Director since 2017.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
n Clemson Tigers coach Dabo Swinney plans to roll several players through the revamped defensive line as they replace four longtime starters from last year’s national football championship squad. Swinney said some competition is so tight, he’s not sure yet who’ll start Thursday night against Georgia Tech.
COLLEGE SOCCER
n ODAC women’s soccer coaches picked Guilford College 10th in the league’s annual preseason poll announced Tuesday. The Quakers collected 63 points in the 14-team rankings. The University of Lynchburg, the two-time defending league champion, earned 166 points and 10 first-place votes for the poll’s top spot. Virginia Wesleyan (149 points) garnered two first-place votes for second place in front of Bridgewater (146 points), which collected two first-place votes.
COLLEGE cross country
n The UNCG men’s cross country is predicted to finish fourth in the Southern Conference Coaches’ Preseason Poll while the women were picked sixth. The men’s team collected 55 points, while the women had 37. The men’s team placed fourth at the conference meet last season, a two-spot improvement from the previous year, and return four of its top-five performers. Brandon Hernandez was the top finisher for the men’s team in 19th place at the conference championship meet to earn All-SoCon Freshman Honors. The UNCG women return all letterwinners from its 2018 squad. Kaitlyn Stone paced the team on the women’s side at the conference meet for 15th place.
PRO FOOTBALL
n Ryan Kalil has gradually been getting back into football shape — physically and mentally. The New York Jets center came out of retirement earlier this month and hasn’t taken a preseason snap, but the 34-year-old Kalil says he’ll be ready to go when the regular season begins in less than two weeks.
BASKETBALL
n After helping the Toronto Raptors win the NBA championship in June, Marc Gasol is now looking to lead Spain to a World Cup title in September. And although the 7-foot-1 veteran center’s body may have preferred more downtime before the grind of another season, Gasol could not pass up this chance.
