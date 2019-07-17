college GOLF
n Rising UNCG junior Nick Lyerly has become the second Spartans golfer in as many days to qualify for the 2019 US Amateur after carding a 137 (73-64) during the two-round US Amateur Sectional Qualifying at Oak Valley Golf Club, Advance. Lyerly earned the final qualifying spot during a three-player playoff after posting an eight-under 64 during Wednesday’s second round. He will join UNCG teammate Jonathan Brightwell at the US Amateur, which will take place August 12-18 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club. During his first two seasons at UNCG, the Salisbury native has won at least a share of three individual medalists including the 2018 Southern Conference Individual Championship outright. Additionally, Lyerly finished in first place at the 2019 Martin Downs Collegiate and a share of the 2019 Southern Conference Championship before falling in a two-hole playoff. In each of Lyerly’s first two collegiate seasons, the Spartans have qualified for the NCAA Regionals after earning the SoCon’s automatic bid.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
n Former Auburn University assistant basketball coach and NBA star Chuck Person’s lifelong generosity may have driven him to the poorhouse, but it saved him from the jailhouse Wednesday when a judge sentenced him in a bribery scandal that touched some of the biggest college basketball programs. U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska cited Person’s “random acts of charity that happened all the time” as she explained why he won’t be locked up for taking bribes to steer top college players toward a financial adviser who was cooperating with the government’s investigation.
college football
n Two Southeastern Conference Western Division programs hope transfer quarterbacks can give them a boost in the standings. Mississippi State brought in Penn State graduate transfer Tommy Stevens to compete for the starting job with Keytaon Thompson. Arkansas added two graduate transfers — SMU’s Ben Hicks and Texas A&M’s Nick Starkel — who will battle to lead the program’s offense. Both schools expect the competition to be settled during preseason camp. “The sooner, the better because I want our team to rally around that guy,” Arkansas coach Chad Morris said Wednesday at SEC media days.
pro FOOTBALL
n The Denver Broncos are the first team in the NFL to kick off training camp today, and they’ll do it with Emmanuel Sanders on hand and also Drew Lock. Sanders won’t be full-go as he continues his comeback from a torn Achilles tendon last December, but “Emmanuel looks good. He’s not going to go on PUP. He’ll start practicing from Day 1,” general manager John Elway said Wednesday.