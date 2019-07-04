NFL
n Defensive tackle Kendrick Norton of the Miami Dolphins, a former University of Miami standout and Carolina Panthers draft pick, was involved in a two-car accident early Thursday morning that resulted in his left arm being amputated. Norton’s left arm had to be amputated by paramedics at the scene for him to be removed from the rolled-over vehicle, sources tell the South Florida Sun Sentinel. According to the sources, he is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami, although his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. According to the Florida Highway Patrol incident report, Norton’s black 2017 Ford F250 rolled over onto its roof after colliding with a concrete barrier for unknown reasons. A gray 2015 Maserati also was involved in the crash. The vehicle had minor damage, but the driver wasn’t hurt. The Dolphins claimed Norton off the Panthers’ practice squad late last year, and placed the 6-foot-3, 314-pound defensive lineman on the 53-man roster. Norton, 22, left the University of Miami early and was taken by the Panthers in the seventh round of the 2018 draft.
olympics
n A jailed former governor of Rio de Janeiro state has told a judge he paid about $2 million for the votes of International Olympic Committee members to award the Brazilian city the 2016 Summer Games. Sergio Cabral said Thursday that he paid the bribes through intermediaries to the former president of the International Association of Athletics Federations, Lamine Diack, in exchange for up to six votes in the meeting that awarded Rio the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Cabral said former Brazilian Olympic Committee chairman Carlos Arthur Nuzman handled the negotiations. Diack, meanwhile, is facing trial in France for corruption and money laundering and has been accused of taking money to cover up positive doping tests by Russian athletes.
Soccer
n The National Women’s Soccer League has a TV contract for the second half of its season to replace the partnership with A+E Networks that was cut short a year early by the broadcaster in February. ESPN announced Thursday that it will televise 14 matches. Eight games will be televised on ESPN News and six on ESPN2, including both semifinals and the championship on Oct. 27. The first game will be July 14 between Portland and Orlando on ESPN News. Fox televised six games on FS1 during the second half of 2015, including three regular-season games and all three postseason matches, plus four more on digital platforms. FS1 televised three regular-season games and three postseason games in 2016.