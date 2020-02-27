college baseball
n UNCG will try to extend its six-game winning streak against Appalachian State this weekend, hosting the Mountaineers for a three-game series at UNCG Baseball Stadium. The teams will play today at 4 p.m., on Saturday at 2 p.m., and finish on Sunday at 1 p.m. The Spartans are 6-1, while the Mountaineers are 2-5.
n N.C. A&T will host two games at War Memorial Stadium this weekend. A&T will take on Boston College today at 4 p.m., and face Fairfield on Saturday, also at 4 p.m.
n Greensboro College, trailing 9-0 after six innings, rallied but fell short in a 9-6 loss to the University of Lynchburg on Thursday in Lynchburg, Va. The Pride returns to action today, opening a three-game USA South Conference series with William Peace University at 5 p.m. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 3 p.m., while Sunday’s first pitch is set for 1 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.