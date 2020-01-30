colleges
n The Elon women’s track and field team will split for two meets this weekend, today and Saturday, with the majority of the team competing at the Liberty Flames Invite in Lynchburg, Va., and select members of the distance runners headed to the Carolina Challenge, hosted by the University of South Carolina in Columbia. The field at Liberty will be Elon, Campbell, Marshall, Ohio, St. Augustine and the host Flames. The Carolina Challenge field is made up of Elon, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Furman, Georgia Southern, Hampton, High Point, North Florida, Presbyterian, VCU, Wofford and host South Carolina.
n Amy Rusert, commissioner of the National Intercollegiate Rugby Association (NIRA) on Thursday announced that the Guilford College women will become the league’s 20th member. The Quakers will start competition in the fall of 2020. They will participate in two round-robin tournaments for sevens this spring, including one at Queens April 5. Women’s rugby was added as Guilford’s 21st varsity sport in June 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.