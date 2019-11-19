colleges

n Elissa Cunane had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double and No. 14 N.C. State beat Maine 62-34 in women’s basketball Tuesday to improve to 4-0. Cunane, a former Northern Guilford star, was the 2016 HSXtra Girls Basketball Player of the Year. N.C. State opened the game on a 12-2 run and added a 9-0 run in the second quarter for a 31-10 lead at the break..

NBA

n Portland coach Terry Stotts said Carmelo Anthony would start at forward in his Trail Blazers debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-8 Anthony, 35, has averaged 24 points in 1,064 career regular season games.

tennis

n Rafael Nadal kept Spain’s hopes alive against Russia in the inaugural Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday in Madrid. Nadal defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to level the series 1-1 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Britain’s Andy Murray will make their debuts today. Serbia takes on Japan and Britain plays the Netherlands.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments