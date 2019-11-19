colleges
n Elissa Cunane had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her second straight double-double and No. 14 N.C. State beat Maine 62-34 in women’s basketball Tuesday to improve to 4-0. Cunane, a former Northern Guilford star, was the 2016 HSXtra Girls Basketball Player of the Year. N.C. State opened the game on a 12-2 run and added a 9-0 run in the second quarter for a 31-10 lead at the break..
NBA
n Portland coach Terry Stotts said Carmelo Anthony would start at forward in his Trail Blazers debut against the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night. The 6-foot-8 Anthony, 35, has averaged 24 points in 1,064 career regular season games.
tennis
n Rafael Nadal kept Spain’s hopes alive against Russia in the inaugural Davis Cup Finals on Tuesday in Madrid. Nadal defeated Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (7) to level the series 1-1 Serbia’s Novak Djokovic and Britain’s Andy Murray will make their debuts today. Serbia takes on Japan and Britain plays the Netherlands.
