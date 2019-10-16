colleges

n The visiting UNCG volleyball team (8-13, 2-5) lost a Southern Conference matchup on Wednesday, falling to Furman 3-1 (24-26, 25-21, 20-25, 20-25). Junior Maria Esch led the way in kills for the Spartans with 12.

n The Greensboro College men’s golf team ended the Golfweek Fall Invitational on Tuesday in 10th-place. Greensboro finished the final 18 holes with an 11-over-par 295 while Illinois Wesleyan took home the team title. Greensboro’s Scott Campbell finished with a two-over-par to finish the event in sixth-place at four-under-par.

n Guilford College’s men’s golf team shot 285 in Tuesday’s third and final round of the Golfweek Division III Fall Invitational at Sandestin, Fla. The Quakers finished 13th among 18 teams with a 54-hole total of 875. Guilford’s Zach Evens shot the Quakers’ low round Tuesday with a two-under 69.

n The Greensboro College women’s soccer team remained unbeaten in USA South Athletic play with an 8-0 victory over Mary Baldwin University on Tuesday. The Pride got goals from Logan Schnabl, Anna Rae Porcelli, Alexis Chase (two), Angela Niles (two), Devin D’Agostin and Haley Russel and led 8-0 at halftime..

Swimming

n Tickets are on sale for the first TYR Pro Swim Series stop in Greensboro. The four day, long-course event takes place at the Greensboro Aquatic Center from Nov. 6-9, with all-session tickets available via Ticketmaster. The TYR Pro Swim Series attracts approximately 400-600 of the world’s top swimmers, including USA Swimming National Team members. Events will be televised on

NBC Sports Network and the Olympic Channel. Headlining the opening event will be six-time Olympic medalist Katie Ledecky.

