pro tennis
n Top-seeded Sloane Stephens has been upset in straight sets in the first round of the Citi Open. Rebecca Peterson beat Stephens 6-2, 7-5 on Tuesday at the Washington hard-court tournament that serves as a tune-up for the U.S. Open. Stephens was coming off a third-round loss at Wimbledon. Stephens is ranked eighth and Peterson is 70th. Stephens won the Citi Open in 2015 and reached the 2017 doubles final. Peterson, from Sweden, will face American Sachia Vickery or Italian Camila Giorgi in the second round. Eighth-seeded Monica Puig of Puerto Rico defeated American Allie Kiick 6-4, 6-2. In the men’s draw, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was to play second-seeded Karen Khachanov.
college golf
n The Elon men’s program announced its fall schedule on Tuesday. The Phoenix will play four tournaments, three in October. Elon begins in Myrtle Beach, S.C. for the Golfweek Program Challenge on Sept. 8-10. The Phoenix then have a month off before making the short trip to Raleigh for the Wolfpack Intercollegiate on Oct. 5-6. N.C. State will host at Lonnie Poole Golf Course. Next up for the team is the Phoenix Invitational on Oct. 14-15, then a drive to Greensboro for the Grandover Collegiate, hosted by UNCG on Oct. 27-28.