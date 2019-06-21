Colleges
n A University of Connecticut official says the school is working to leave the American Athletic Conference and return to the Big East for basketball and other sports. The official confirmed Saturday that there have been talks with the Big East, but said they were not aware any invitation had been extended. The conference bylaws require UConn to pay a $10 million withdrawal fee and give 27 months’ notice before leaving. The Big East doesn’t sponsor football.
Pro tennis
n Roger Federer will play David Goffin in the final as he bids for a record-extending 10th Halle (Germany) Open title today. Federer defeated the 43rd-ranked Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-3, 6-3 and Goffin brought an end to Matteo Berrettini’s eight-match winning streak with a 7-6 (4), 6-3 win in the semifinals on Saturday.
n Ashleigh Barty will play Julia Goerges for the Birmingham Classic title today, and clinch the world No. 1 spot if she wins.