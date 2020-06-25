colleges
n Elon softball coach Kathy Bocock on Thursday announced the addition of Wichita State transfer McKenzie Weber to the program. Weber, a pitcher/outfielder from Overland Park, Kan., will have three seasons of eligibility remaining for the Phoenix heading into the 2020-21 academic year.
NBA
n Vince Carter made his retirement official on Thursday, announcing on his podcast that his 22-year NBA career has come to an end. Carter, 43, a former standout at North Carolina under Dean Smith, appeared in 1,541 NBA games.
