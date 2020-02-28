Colleges
n Ryan Hill picked up the win in relief and Anthony Cuozzi had three hits as Guilford College defeated visiting Penn State Abington 8-6 in a non-conference baseball game on Saturday. The Quakers improved to 5-4, while the Nittany Lions fell to 2-3. The Quakers will go for a sweep of the three-game series today at noon.
n The High Point baseball team was beaten by Indiana 5-1 in game two of the Keith LeClair Classic on Saturday in Greenville. High Point managed only five hits in the game. The Panthers wrap up the Classic today, hosting East Carolina at 3:30 p.m.
n Hannah Kincer’s sixth-inning sacrifice fly scored Samantha Lagrama from third with the only run of the game in UNCG’s softball win over Oakland in the Spartan Classic at UNC Softball Stadium on Saturday. UNCG had a second game, against Dayton, scheduled for later Saturday night.
n The Elon softball team came from behind to get a 6-4 victory over Fairfield in its opening game at the Liberty Softball Classic on Saturday, at the Liberty Softball Stadium in Lynchburg, Va. Elon (9-6) was down 2-0 to Fairfield (1-6) in the first inning, but rallied to win its second straight game. The matchup was the first meeting all-time between the Phoenix and the Stags in softball.
n The Elon women’s lacrosse team, propelled by a career-high five goals from Sara Bouwman, got an 11-10 win over visiting Davidson on Saturday. Elon (3-1) opens conference play at Delaware on March 7 at noon.
n The High Point women’s lacrosse team lost its first road game of the season on Saturday, falling to Towson (Md.) 12-11 at Johnny Unitas Stadium. Senior Ashley Britton finished with four goals, her second game of the season with four or more. High Point fell to 1-3, while Towson improved to 1-3.
