tennis
n Greensboro native John Isner — the 2016 runner-up and 15th seed at this year’s Paris Masters — lost 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4) to Cristian Garin of Chile on Wednesday despite having 25 aces. Four-time champion Novak Djokovic defeated unheralded Corentin Moutet, beating the 97th-ranked Frenchman 7-6 (2), 6-4 to reach the third round. U.S. Open champ Rafael Nadal, who is battling with his old rival Djokovic for the year-end No. 1 ranking, won 7-5, 6-4 win against unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.
n Defending champion Elina Svitolina qualified for the semifinals of the season-ending WTA Finals by beating Simona Halep 7-5, 6-3 on Wednesday in Shenzen, China. Svitolina is the only competitor in the eight-player field not to win a title this season.
n Roger Federer has pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup. Organizers said Federer withdrew “due to family reasons and therefore Switzerland has been withdrawn as a country.”
