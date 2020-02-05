colleges
n Lindsay Gauldin had 11 points and 15 rebounds in Guilford College’s 58-42 ODAC win at Virginia Wesleyan on Wednesday night. The Quakers improved to 11-8 and 7-7 in league play. The Marlins fell to 5-16 and 3-11 in the ODAC. Gauldin, a sophomore who starred at Northwest Guilford, led four Quakers in double figures. Senior Julie Carini had a team-best 12 points on her 5-of-10 shooting. Senior Miracle Walters tallied 11 points and dished six assists. Kristen Roberts, a freshman, came off the bench to contribute 11 points.
n Willie Taggart landed Willie Taggart. Florida Atlantic announced that quarterback Willie Taggart Jr. signed with the Owls on Wednesday — meaning he will play for his father, the new FAU coach. The younger Taggart is a dual-threat player who helped Florida High reach the state Class 3-A title game last season. He had 3,100 combined rushing and passing yards and scored 30 TDs.
NBA
n Robert Covington is going to the Houston Rockets and Clint Capela is going to the Atlanta Hawks in a complicated trade that was struck early Wednesday involving four teams, 12 players and at least three draft picks. Among the key components: Covington and Jordan Bell will join the Rockets from Minnesota; Capela and Nene are leaving the Rockets for the Hawks; the Timberwolves added soon-to-be restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez from Denver and the Nuggets got Shabazz Napier from Minnesota plus a first-round pick from Houston.
tennis
n American player Abigail Spears was handed a 22-month doping ban on Wednesday after a positive test from last year’s U.S. Open. Spears, 38, has won 21 women’s doubles titles during her career and won the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open in 2017. Her urine sample was found to have contained two prohibited substances, prasterone and testosterone, the ITF said.
