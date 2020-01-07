colleges
n Elon University Athletics will begin a pilot program for alcohol sales at Schar Center during select basketball games throughout the rest of the 2019-20 season. Starting Thursday, with the men’s basketball game against College of Charleston, beer and wine will be sold at all remaining Thursday night home men’s games and Friday night home women’s games. Beer and wine may be purchased on the west side of the Schar Center concourse. To purchase beverages, a valid photo ID must be produced to obtain a wristband that must be displayed at all times. Up to two beverages may be purchased at the kiosk. Sales will begin when gates open 60 minutes before tipoff and conclude at the eight-minute mark of the second half for men’s games and the start of the fourth quarter for women’s games.
tennis
n Daniil Medvedev helped Russia to a 3-0 sweep of its pool matches to join Australia, Serbia and Britain in the quarterfinals of the inaugural ATP Cup on Tuesday in Sydney. Medvedev clinched victory against Norway by beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 7-6 (6) in Perth. Karen Khachanov had already routed Victor Durasovic 6-2, 6-1. In the night match at Perth, Italy took a winning 2-0 lead over the United States. Fabio Fognini beat Greensboro native John Isner 6-4, 7-6 (5) and Stefano Travaglia defeated Taylor Fritz 7-6 (3), 7-6 (1). The six group winners and two best second-place finishers advance.
water polo
n The 2020 Olympic Development Program regional selection tournament will be held on Jan. 10-12 at the Greensboro Aquatic Center. More than 500 athletes are expected to compete. This is the second straight year for the competition in Greensboro. Athletes from the ODP Midwest, Great Lakes, Northeast and Southeast zones will compete in Greensboro, while athletes from the ODP Hawaii, Mountain, Pacific Northwest and Southwest zones will compete in Salt Lake City. There will be no champions crowned or medals awarded, as the focus is on development. Admission is free.
