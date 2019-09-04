colleges
n First-year UNCG baseball coach Billy Godwin has completed his staff for next season. Godwin on Wednesday announced the hiring of Greg Starbuck and Hunter Allen as assistant coaches and Marty Gantt as a volunteer assistant. Godwin will be in charge of the Spartans’ pitchers and catchers, while Starbuck will be in charge of hitting and baserunning. Allen will serve as the infield coach and hitting instructor. Gantt will coach the outfielders.
n The NCAA has upheld sanctions against BYU’s basketball program, which was forced to vacate 47 wins as a result of an improper-benefits case involving former player Nick Emery. BYU’s appeal of penalties announced in November was denied by the NCAA’s Infractions Appeals Committee on Wednesday. The NCAA said a player, later revealed by BYU to be Emery, received more than $12,000 in benefits from four boosters. It ruled the school must vacate the wins and BYU was placed on probation for two years.
n An Arkansas university is investigating allegations that a men’s basketball player was dismissed because the coach disapproved of his dreadlocks. Tyler Williams alleges he was dismissed from the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith’s basketball team last month after head coach Jim Boone criticized his hairstyle. A complaint filed by Williams alleges Boone’s action amounts to “racism and bias.” Chancellor Terisa Riley confirmed in an email Tuesday the school is investigating but officials say Boone remains the men’s basketball coach. Williams, a 22-year-old, 6-foot guard and honor roll student, has transferred to a college near Oklahoma City.
track & Field
n The Athletics Integrity Unit says it won’t appeal a decision to clear American sprinter Christian Coleman of a rule violation. The AIU says it agrees Coleman shouldn’t face a ban for missed tests because of a technicality that led the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to drop its case against him last week. Coleman is the reigning U.S. champion in the 100 meters and a favorite to win gold at the upcoming world championships.
