nba
n Former Duke star Zion Williamson, the top choice in last summer’s NBA draft, is scheduled to make his regular-season debut for the Pelicans on Wednesday when New Orleans hosts the the San Antonio Spurs, Pelicans basketball operations chief David Griffin said. Williamson has missed New Orleans’ first 41 games this season while rehabilitating from arthroscopic surgery to repair the lateral meniscus in his right knee. The timeline set for Williamson’s return calls for him to miss three more games.
n The Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday waived two-way forward Robert Franks. Franks, 6-foot-7, an undrafted free agent out of Washington State, originally signed a two-way contract with the Hornets on July 9. Franks, a rookie, appeared in 22 games for the Hornets’ NBA G League Affiliate, the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 32 minutes per game.
colleges
n Former major league pitcher Tim Hudson is Auburn’s new pitching coach. Auburn announced Wednesday that Hudson will be a volunteer assistant and pitching coach for the program, where he once starred as a two-way player. Hudson played 17 years in the major leagues with Oakland, Atlanta and San Francisco before retiring in 2015. He went 222-133 with a 3.48 ERA in his career and was a four-time All-Star. He played two seasons for Auburn, leading the nation with 15 wins in 1997 while also batting .396 with 18 home runs and 95 RBIs.
