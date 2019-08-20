college basketball
n The High Point men’s basketball team released its non-conference schedule on Tuesday. High Point will play 13 games, including six at home. The Panthers have non-conference games against three NCAA tournament teams from last spring in Wofford, Belmont and Saint Louis and the 2019 NIT Champion Texas. HPU opens the regular season against William & Mary for the third consecutive season, this year on Nov. 5 at the Millis Center. The Panthers will travel to Wofford on Nov. 9. The Panthers will then compete in the Gotham Classic with road games against Boston College (Nov. 13), Belmont (Nov. 18) and Saint Louis (Nov. 20) and a home game against Eastern Washington on Nov. 23. HPU will host Greensboro College on Nov. 26 before traveling to Jacksonville, Fla., on Dec. 2 to face North Florida. The Panthers host Elon on Dec. 5 before taking a break for exams. After the exam break, HPU travels back to the Sunshine State to take on Florida Atlantic in Boca Raton, Fla., on Dec. 14. The Panthers host back-to-back games with Valparaiso (Dec. 18) and Belmont Abbey (Dec. 21) traveling to the Millis Center. The Panthers conclude non-conference play with a trip to Texas on Dec. 30.
n The Wake Forest men’s basketball program announced on Tuesday the addition of Corey Schmidt to the staff as the Coordinator of Technology and Scouting Assistant. Schmidt comes to the Deacons after spending the past four seasons at the University of New Orleans. Schmidt will coordinate the filming of all practices and games. He will assist the coaching staff in analytics and video utilizing Second Spectrum, HUDL Sportscode and Fast Model. Schmidt also will assist the coaching staff with scouting reports and video creation, help recruiting efforts by planning visits, and serve as the director of the Danny Manning Basketball Camps.
pro football
n Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens says he doesn’t care if comments by brash quarterback Baker Mayfield put a target on his team. In an interview with GQ, Mayfield took a swipe at the New York Giants and rookie QB Daniel Jones. Mayfield said it “blows my mind” the Giants drafted the Duke quarterback with the No. 6 overall pick. He questioned why the Giants would select a player like Jones, who went 17-19 in college. Jones said he doesn’t know Mayfield.
n The Dallas Cowboys have agreed on a contract extension with young linebacker Jaylon Smith while the holdout by Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott nears a month since the team reported to training camp. The 24-year-old Smith’s contract was announced Tuesday. A second-round draft pick by the Cowboys in 2016, Smith didn’t make his NFL debut until 2017 after recovering from a left knee injury suffered in his final game at Notre Dame, where he was an All-American in 2015. Smith started all 16 games for the Cowboys last season, when he was second on the team in tackles with 150.