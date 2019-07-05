Soccer

n After another frustrating Copa América ending, Lionel Messi boycotted the medal ceremony to protest the refereeing and “corruption,” claiming Argentina had not been treated fairly. Argentina won 2-1 but Messi didn’t show up for the medal ceremony to protest the refereeing.

n Tipped to win the title, Egypt and Mohamed Salah didn’t even make the quarterfinals at the African Cup of Nations as the host and favorite was stunned 1-0 by South Africa on Saturday.

basketball

n The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on the free-agent sweepstakes for Kawhi Leonard, but they pivoted in a big way Saturday by surrounding newcomer Anthony Davis with familiar faces. They agreed to terms with two players who played with Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo.

n The Los Angeles Clippers will be landing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent after they acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive trade for players and draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations said. George will be traded for at least four first-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity early Saturday.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments