Soccer
n After another frustrating Copa América ending, Lionel Messi boycotted the medal ceremony to protest the refereeing and “corruption,” claiming Argentina had not been treated fairly. Argentina won 2-1 but Messi didn’t show up for the medal ceremony to protest the refereeing.
n Tipped to win the title, Egypt and Mohamed Salah didn’t even make the quarterfinals at the African Cup of Nations as the host and favorite was stunned 1-0 by South Africa on Saturday.
basketball
n The Los Angeles Lakers missed out on the free-agent sweepstakes for Kawhi Leonard, but they pivoted in a big way Saturday by surrounding newcomer Anthony Davis with familiar faces. They agreed to terms with two players who played with Davis on the New Orleans Pelicans: DeMarcus Cousins and Rajon Rondo.
n The Los Angeles Clippers will be landing Kawhi Leonard as a free agent after they acquire Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder in a massive trade for players and draft picks, a person familiar with the negotiations said. George will be traded for at least four first-round picks, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity early Saturday.