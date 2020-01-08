colleges
n The UNCG men’s soccer team on Wednesday announced the signing of transfer Mani Austmann from Akron. Austmann was a starter for the Zips in 2019, and brings experience from play at the top tier of the Icelandic soccer system. He scored five points over 17 appearances with Akron, playing primarily as a midfielder.
n Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is heading to the NFL, despite some struggles during a junior season that led to speculation he might return for one more year with the Bulldogs. Fromm announced his decision one week after leading the Bulldogs to a 26-14 victory over Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Fromm passed for a career-high 2,860 yards this season, with 24 touchdowns and just five interceptions. But he posted the lowest completion percentage (60.8) and quarterback rating (141.2) of his college career.
n George Perles, who coached Michigan State to a Rose Bowl victory in 1988 and was a key defensive assistant for the dominant Pittsburgh Steelers teams of the 1970s, died Tuesday. He was 85. Perles played football at Michigan State and later was an assistant coach, head coach, athletics director and member of the school’s governing body. Michigan State announced Perles’ death Wednesday.
Soccer
n Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard is taking a job with Memphis 901 FC, the United Soccer League team in which he already has a stake as a part owner. Howard played 13 years in the English Premier League and also had 121 caps with the U.S. national team. He will work full time helping pick players, while also developing approaches for both the club and technical staff.
n Anthony Hudson was hired as coach of the U.S. men’s under-20 soccer team on Wednesday to replace Tab Ramos, who quit in October to become coach of Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo. Hudson, 38, coached Bahrain’s senior national team from 2013-14 and New Zealand from 2014-17. He was hired by Colorado before the 2018 season and led the Rapids to eight wins, 19 losses and seven ties in his first MLS season.
tennis
n Spain advanced to the quarterfinals of the ATP Cup even before Rafael Nadal stepped on to the court Wednesday at the Perth (Australia) Arena. Spain, which won the Davis Cup in Madrid with a victory over Canada, stayed in the hunt for its second international team victory in seven weeks when Roberto Bautista Agut beat
Go Soeda of Japan 6-2, 6-4.
