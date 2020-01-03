college football
n Vanderbilt coach Derek Mason has hired three new assistants: offensive coordinator Todd Fitch , defensive coordinator Ted Roof and offensive line coach Peter Rossomando. Roof leaves Appalachian State, where the Mountaineers went 13-1 and finished ranked in the Top 25 with a defense ranked in the top 25 of many categories. With 32 years of experience, he was coordinator when Auburn won the national title in 2010 and has been coordinator at Georgia Tech, Penn State, Minnesota, UCF and Duke where he also was head coach for four seasons. He was co-defensive coordinator at N.C. State in 2018.
tennis
n Novak Djokovic got more than he bargained for in his first competitive match of 2020 before fending off Kevin Anderson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) late Saturday to secure Serbia’s win over South Africa at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia. The No. 2-ranked Djokovic, winner of a record seven Australian Open titles, was able to feed off the large Serbian crowd at Pat Rafter Arena to ensure his country got the new, season-opening team event started with a victory in Group A. Top-ranked Rafael Nadal had an easier time clinching Spain’s win over Georgia, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-5 in Perth.
Skiing
n Mikaela Shiffrin, the American three-time overall champion, was beaten by Slovakian Petra Vlhova, her biggest rival in slalom, on Saturday in Zagreb, Croatia. It was the first women’s World Cup race of 2020. Shiffrin’s winning streak had lasted for almost a year.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.