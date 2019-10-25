AREA
n The Greensboro Swarm made two selections in the
NBA G League Draft. The picks: Former Bowling Green player Demajeo Wiggins (first round, No. 14) and ex-San Diego State player Max Montana (third round, No. 68). The Hornets affiliate will open the season Nov. 9 at Erie (Pelicans). The first home game is at 11 a.m.
Nov. 13 against Westchester (Knicks), and the first home night game is Nov. 22 against Windy City (Bulls). Among other picks of area interest, all in the first round: Trevon Duval, formerly of Duke, Iowa; Ronshad Shabazz, Appalachian State, College Park; and Wyatt Walker, N.C. State, Oklahoma City.
COLLEGES
n The UNCG women’s soccer team (9-7-1 overall, 6-2 Southern) will end its regular season at 2 p.m. today against East Tennessee State at UNCG Soccer Stadium, celebrating Senior Day for Cienna Rideout, Grace Regal, Grace Kennedy and Marissa Ferrantino. UNCG will host a quarterfinal game in the Southern Conference tournament Nov. 2 or 3, and the Spartans will host the semifinals and final on Nov. 8 and 10.
n The N.C. State men’s basketball team will host Mount Olive at 2 p.m. today in its lone exhibition game at PNC Arena. Seating is general admission, and tickets cost $5 and are available at
GoPack.com and the arena.
ELSEWHERE
n Naomi Osaka meets Petra Kvitova and Ashleigh Barty will play Belinda Bencic in the opening matches today at the WTA Finals in Shenzen, China. Barty achieved a number of career firsts this season, winning a Grand Slam title at the French Open, earning the No. 1 ranking and leading Australia to the upcoming Fed Cup final. ... Roger Federer will face Alex de Minaur in today’s final of the Swiss Indoors. Federer cruised past Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in a semifinal. ...
n Tiger Woods took a two-shot lead into the third round of the Zozo Championship in Chiba, Japan. The round was scheduled to begin Saturday night EDT and finish early today. The final round is scheduled to air on the Golf Channel beginning at 10:30 p.m. EDT today. ... Gary McCord and Peter Kostis will not return to CBS’ PGA Tour golf coverage when it returns in January.
n The Red Sox have hired Rays executive Chaim Bloom as their new chief baseball officer. ... Indians pitcher Carlos Carrasco is the recipient of the Roberto Clemente Award, the most prestigious individual honor awarded by Major League Baseball.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.