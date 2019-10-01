tennis

n Greensboro native John Isner upset seventh-seeded Gael Monfils of France 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3 in the first round of the China Open in Beijing on Tuesday. Isner advances to the Round of 16, where he will face England’s Dan Evans on Thursday. Top-seeded Dominic Thiem defeated Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-1 to reach the second round. Andy Murray got a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (7) win over 13th-ranked Matteo Berrettini of Italy.

colleges

n UNCG junior golfer Tara Bettle (72-73-72), for the second time in three tournaments to start fall play, won an individual championship as she finished three strokes ahead of the field in the Starmount Fall Classic at 1-over par. Bettle became the fifth women’s golfer in program history to win multiple individual championships in a single season. As a team, a comeback attempt in the third round came up one stroke short as the Spartans (299-302-305) finished one stroke behind UAB for the team championship. UNCG sophomore Hailey Joy (73-73-77) got her first top-10 college finish, tying for sixth place.

n Regan Lehman, less than two years removed from helping lead the UNCG women’s soccer to an appearance in the NCAA tournament, added a trophy in Belfast. Lehman, a defender, started for the North Ireland Women’s Premiership club Glentoran FC on Sept. 22, as the team won its second straight Women’s Irish Cup at Windsor Park.

