n The UNCG baseball team defeated High Point University 11-3 on Tuesday at High Point’s Williard Stadium. It was the Spartans’ fifth win in a row and their first road win of the season. UNCG improved to 12-4, while the Panthers fell to 7-9. The Spartans will now embark on their longest trip of the season, facing Jacksonville University for a three-game series in Florida. The first game is set for Friday at 7 p.m.

n Guilford College senior golfer James Mishoe won his third college medalist title on Tuesday with a 13-under par 203 at the Savannah (Ga.) Invitational at the Club at Savannah Harbor. Mishoe’s school-record 54-hole score of 14-under 850 helped the Quakers place fourth in the 18-team field. Mishoe broke the school’s 54-hole record by three strokes. Carnegie Mellon won the tournament.

n Brendan MacDougall, a senior golfer at High Point University, won his second college medalist honor on Tuesday, winning The Challenge at The Concession in Bradenton, Fla. He finished the tournament with a one-over 217. As a team, High Point finished second, behind South Florida.

