colleges
n The UNCG baseball team defeated High Point University 11-3 on Tuesday at High Point’s Williard Stadium. It was the Spartans’ fifth win in a row and their first road win of the season. UNCG improved to 12-4, while the Panthers fell to 7-9. The Spartans will now embark on their longest trip of the season, facing Jacksonville University for a three-game series in Florida. The first game is set for Friday at 7 p.m.
n Guilford College senior golfer James Mishoe won his third college medalist title on Tuesday with a 13-under par 203 at the Savannah (Ga.) Invitational at the Club at Savannah Harbor. Mishoe’s school-record 54-hole score of 14-under 850 helped the Quakers place fourth in the 18-team field. Mishoe broke the school’s 54-hole record by three strokes. Carnegie Mellon won the tournament.
n Brendan MacDougall, a senior golfer at High Point University, won his second college medalist honor on Tuesday, winning The Challenge at The Concession in Bradenton, Fla. He finished the tournament with a one-over 217. As a team, High Point finished second, behind South Florida.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.