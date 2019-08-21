college basketball
n The Big South on Tuesday released the 2019-20 women’s conference schedule. The High Point women will play each team in the conference twice in a home-and-home series. The Panthers will begin the conference slate with trips to Campbell (Dec. 28) and Winthrop (Dec. 31) before opening the home schedule with USC Upstate (Jan. 4) and Radford (Jan. 6). High Point will then have three straight road games at UNC Asheville (Jan. 9), Charleston Southern (Jan. 11) and Longwood (Jan. 18). High Point will have one home game against Presbyterian on Jan. 21, then face Hampton (Jan. 25) and Gardner-Webb (Jan. 28) on the road. HPU will return to the Millis Center for games against Winthrop (Feb. 1) and Hampton (Feb. 4). After visiting Upstate on Feb. 8, the Panthers will have home games against Campbell (Feb. 11) and Gardner-Webb (Feb. 15). High Point will hit the road for the last time as they travel to Radford on Feb. 22
and Presbyterian on Feb. 25. The Panthers’ season will close with three games at the Millis Center against Longwood (Feb. 29), Charleston Southern (March 4) and Asheville (March 7).
pro football
n The XFL has names for its eight teams. The league, which plans to begin play in February, revealed team logos and names on Wednesday. The teams are the Los Angeles Wildcats, New York Guardians, DC Defenders, Dallas Renegades, Houston Roughnecks,
St. Louis BattleHawks, Seattle Dragons and Tampa Bay Vipers. Commissioner Oliver Luck said the league will announce additional signings from the first round of commissioner invitations that were extended this month. The XFL recently signed former Oklahoma and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Landry Jones as its first player. Luck said the draft will be in October. Playing rules are being tweaked after the league met in California with coaches, Fox and ESPN last month.
n New York Jets linebacker Brandon Copeland, 28, has been suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the regular season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances. Copeland can still participate in the team’s preseason practices and games. He’s eligible to return to the active roster on Oct. 7.