colleges
n The visiting High Point men’s basketball team never trailed in the game, picking up its first Big South victory 68-66 over UNC Asheville on Thursday at Kimmel Arena. Jamal Wright (17 points) and Denny Slay II (14 points) combined for 31 points off the bench. Freshman Eric Coleman Jr. also contributed with a career-high 15 points, 10 of which came in the first half. The Panthers will return home on Saturday, when they host Charleston Southern. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
n N.C. A&T will retire the baseball jersey No. 17 of Al Holland, Sr. The ceremony will take place Feb. 8 at the annual 1st Pitch Banquet at Deese Ballroom. Holland pitched for the Aggies from 1972-75 and threw four no-hitters during his career, one in each year he pitched for A&T. His no-hitter as a freshman in 1972 against N.C. Central included 25 strikeouts. Holland finished the season with 143 strikeouts and an ERA of 0.54 as a freshman.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.