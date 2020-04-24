colleges
n Stephanie Webb has resigned as Guilford College’s head women’s soccer coach after three seasons. In her three seasons, Webb led Guilford to an 18-28-4 record (.400 winning percentage). The Quakers posted a 6-9-3 overall record and 2-6-2 mark in Old Dominion Athletic Conference play last season. Webb became Guilford’s 10th head women’s soccer coach in the program’s 32-year history in May 2017.
n South Carolina has hired former N.C. State assistant Des Kitchings to coach running backs, the latest change to a staff that went 4-8 a year ago. Kitchings’ one-year, $300,000 contract was approved by the school’s board of trustees on Friday. Kitchings fills the spot opened when last year’s offensive coordinator, Bryan McClendon, left for a job on the Oregon staff.
n Detroit Mercy hired AnnMarie Gilbert as its new women’s basketball coach on Friday. Gilbert went 135-18 at Virginia Union in five seasons, including a Division II national title game appearance in 2017. She replaces coach Bernard Scott, whose contract was not renewed last month.
n The Whitman County coroner says a Washington State football player who was found dead in his apartment last month died of acute intoxication. The coroner said Friday that Bryce Beekman, 22, died after consuming a combination of fentanyl and promethazine. The death was ruled accidental. The senior defensive back from Baton Rouge, La., was found dead in his Pullman apartment on March 23. Beekman started all 13 games last season for Washington State.
NFL
n The Houston Texans agreed to a three-year, $66 million contract extension with left tackle Laremy Tunsil, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Tunsil had one year left on his contract that will pay him $10.35 million this season. The Texans acquired Tunsil and receiver Kenny Stills in a trade with Miami in August, shipping this year’s first-round pick and their picks in the first and second rounds in 2021 to the Dolphins.
