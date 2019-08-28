colleges
n UNCG’s volleyball team is scheduled to begin its 50th season by hosting three matches as part of the Spartan-Demon Deacon Classic. UNCG will host N.C. Central on Friday night with a 6 p.m. start. Saturday will feature two matches, with the Spartans facing Presbyterian (11 a.m.) and Wake Forest (7:30 p.m.). UNCG is 10-1 all-time against N.C. Central and has won the past nine matchups. Saturday morning’s match against Presbyterian will mark the second-ever meeting between the schools. UNCG won the first match 3-1 during the 2017 season.
n The UNCG women’s soccer team travels to face Richmond on Friday at 4 p.m. All time, the series between the Spartans and the Spiders is tied at 1-1. This season, UNCG bounced back after a season-opening loss at home to Arkansas to tie Campbell 3-3 on the road Sunday night.
soccer
n A year ahead of the start of World Cup qualifying, U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter is bringing in three young players for exhibitions next month against Mexico and Uruguay, adding defenders Sergino Dest and Miles Robinson to his player pool along with midfielder Paxton Pomykal. Dest, 18, has at times played left back with Ajax — a position where the Americans lack depth. Robinson is a 22-year-old central defender with Atlanta. Pomykal, a 19-year-old with Dallas, appears less likely to get into a match. The U.S. plays Mexico on Sept. 6 at East Rutherford, N.J., and Uruguay four days later at St. Louis.
