n Ashleigh Barty lost to Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 6-4 in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open on Saturday in Mason, Ohio, adding to the tournament’s week of upsets and injuries. The women’s bracket has a lot questions with New York just around the corner. No. 1 isn’t one of them. Barty’s seven-week run atop the field ended when Naomi Osaka edged ahead of her in the latest ranking. A victory Saturday would have moved Barty back ahead for the U.S. Open. Instead, she dropped the opening set for the third straight match and this time, there was no digging out.