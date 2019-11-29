football

n A woman was charged with attempted homicide in a Pittsburgh stabbing that critically injured ex-Ohio State QB Terrelle Pryor. Pryor was hospitalized at 4:30 a.m. Saturday after a dispute in an apartment. Police said Shalaya Briston, 24, was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, while Pryor, 30, faces a charge of simple assault. Pryor had signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but was waived in September.

n Ex-Carolina Hurricanes GM Ron Francis issued his first comments Saturday on physical incidents involving ex-Canes coach Bill Peters and two players. Peters, who coached the Canes from 2014-18, kicked former defenseman Michal Jordan and punched another player. Francis said he took “immediate action” after being informed of the incidents and added that he “briefed ownership.”

