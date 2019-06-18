golf
n Zach Brown, an incoming freshman at High Point University, fired a 3-under 68 on Monday to qualify for the U.S. Junior Amateur. Brown was one of three golfers who advanced out of sectional qualifying at Salisbury Country Club. The U.S. Junior Amateur is scheduled for July 15-20 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.
baseball
n Elon has 11 baseball players competing in summer leagues this year. Matt Oldham and Jared Wetherbee are teammates for the Cape Cod League’s Harwich Mariners (3-4). In the Coastal Plain League, Jarrett Pico is playing for the Morehead City Marlins (8-7) and Tyler Cranston is a member of the Asheboro Copperheads (7-6). Jacob Stoken is playing with the South Florida Sailfish (0-4) of the Collegiate League of Palm Beaches. In the Northwoods League, Anthony Galason is playing for the Wisconsin Rapid Rafters (11-9). Anthony Hennings and Nick Ramanjulu are teammates on the Muhlenberg County Stallions (2-8) of the Ohio Valley League. The Phoenix has three players in the Valley Baseball League: Jack Roberts is on the Harrisonburg Turks (4-8), Nick Cicci is with the Covington Lumberjacks (9-5), and Joe Sprake the Charlottesville Tomsox (8-5).
tennis
n Roger Federer began his bid for a record-extending 10th Halle (Germany) Open title with a 7-6 (1), 6-3 win over Australia’s John Millman on Tuesday, with defending champ Borna Coric also advancing. Federer next faces Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, who defeated Benoit Paire 6-4, 7-5 at the grass-court tournament. Federer already has the best grass-court record in the Open era with 18 titles.