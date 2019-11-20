colleges
n The NCAA has cleared heralded Memphis freshman James Wiseman to return to the basketball court on Jan. 12. Wiseman will sit out a total of 12 games. The NCAA also announced Wednesday that Wiseman, a 7-foot-1 center, must donate $11,500 to the charity of his choice to regain his eligibility. The NCAA had ruled Wiseman was “likely ineligible” because of $11,500 that coach Penny Hardaway gave Wiseman’s family for moving expenses in the summer of 2017.
n For the second time in the past three years, eight ACC women’s soccer teams have advanced to the second round of the NCAA championship. Duke, Florida State, Louisville, N.C. State, North Carolina, Notre Dame and Virginia got first-round wins, while Clemson advanced on penalty kicks. Virginia Tech fell to Xavier in its opener.
golf
n Brooks Koepka’s knee injury is bad enough that he withdrew from the Presidents Cup three weeks before it is scheduled to begin.Koepka, the No. 1 player in the world, said Wednesday the injury he suffered Oct. 18 at the CJ Cup in South Korea isn’t recovering well enough for him to complete Dec. 12-15 at Royal Melbourne in Australia. U.S. captain Tiger Woods replaced him with Rickie Fowler.
n The LPGA wraps up its season this weekend with the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. With $1.5 million available to the winner, it’s the richest payout in women’s golf. The first round is scheduled to begin today.
tennis
n Taylor Fritz kept the U.S. hopes alive in the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid by defeating Matteo Berrettini 5-7, 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Wednesday, knotting the series at 1-1. Sam Querrey and Jack Sock will try to give the U.S. the victory in the decisive doubles match against Simone Bolelli and Fabio Fognini. Only a victory can keep the Americans with a chance of advancing as one of the two-best second-place finishers from the six groups.
