PrO basketball
n The Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday recalled forward Caleb Martin from the Greensboro Swarm, the team’s NBA G League affiliate. In his first G League action of the season, Martin averaged 23 points to go along with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals in two games with the Swarm.
pro tennis
n Rafael Nadal rallied to defeat Danill Medvedev 5-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (4) on Wednesday at the ATP Finals in London, keeping alive his chances of advancing from the group stage. The win gives Nadal a 1-1 record after two round-robin matches. Medvedev fell to 0-2.
MLB
n Justin Verlander has won a second AL Cy Young Award. Verlander beat out teammate Gerrit Cole in balloting announced Wednesday night. Mets ace Jacob deGrom won the NL prize for the second straight year. He received 29 of 30 first-place votes, becoming the 11th pitcher to win Cy Youngs in consecutive years. He and Verlander are the 20th and 21st players to win the award multiple times.
