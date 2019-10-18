colleges
n The Greensboro men’s soccer team cruised past Huntingdon College 5-1 on Friday in Montgomery, Ala. Greensboro (9-5-2, 7-2-1 USA South) got goals from Gerado Peraza, Alexander Bishop, Jovan Cotten and Alexander Sargent. The Hawks also contributed an own goal. Greensboro plays again today, when it takes on LaGrange College at 3 p.m. in LaGrange, Ga.
n Guilford’s women’s cross country team competed at the VertCross Invitational at High Point University on Friday. High Point took top team honors with 47 points, while Wake Forest (59 points) and Clemson (59 points) were second and third, respectively. Guilford finished 17th out of 19 teams. Individually, High Point’s Famke Heinst finished first at 21 minutes, 12.73 seconds.
