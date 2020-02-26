colleges
n The Elon softball team defeated North Carolina 2-1 on Wednesday at Anderson Stadium in Chapel Hill. Elon’s Bella Devesa doubled in a run in the third and later scored in the inning. Elon improved to 8-6, while UNC fell to 6-10.
n The UNCG softball team won its third straight game, beating crosstown rival N.C. A&T 12-3 on a run rule in the middle of the fifth at UNCG Softball Stadium on Wednesday. Samantha Lagrama and Hannah Kincer homered for the Spartans.
n Senior Abigail Horchar led the way for the Guilford College lacrosse team with four goals and two assists for a career-high six points as the Quakers defeated N.C. Wesleyan 19-1 on Wednesday in Rocky Mount.
n The Elon men’s tennis team defeated N.C. A&T 7-0 on Wednesday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix took the doubles point with two 6-1 wins from Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos, and Sam Dively and Camilo Ponce.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.