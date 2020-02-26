colleges

n The Elon softball team defeated North Carolina 2-1 on Wednesday at Anderson Stadium in Chapel Hill. Elon’s Bella Devesa doubled in a run in the third and later scored in the inning. Elon improved to 8-6, while UNC fell to 6-10.

n The UNCG softball team won its third straight game, beating crosstown rival N.C. A&T 12-3 on a run rule in the middle of the fifth at UNCG Softball Stadium on Wednesday. Samantha Lagrama and Hannah Kincer homered for the Spartans.

n Senior Abigail Horchar led the way for the Guilford College lacrosse team with four goals and two assists for a career-high six points as the Quakers defeated N.C. Wesleyan 19-1 on Wednesday in Rocky Mount.

n The Elon men’s tennis team defeated N.C. A&T 7-0 on Wednesday at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix took the doubles point with two 6-1 wins from Kyle Frankel and Nicholas Condos, and Sam Dively and Camilo Ponce.

