Pro basketball

n The Charlotte Hornets on Saturday converted the contract of guard Caleb Martin to a two-way contract. Martin originally signed with the Hornets on July 31, 2019. Martin, a Mocksville native, appeared in all five preseason games for the Charlotte Hornets, averaging 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 20.6 minutes per game.

colleges

n The UNCG volleyball team (9-13, 3-5 SoCon) defeated Mercer 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-19, 25-18) in Fleming Gymnasium on Saturday.-Senior Emily Keilen posted a game-high 16 kills.

n Enrique Gudino scored the only goal as Guilford College won an ODAC soccer game 1-0 at Shenandoah University on Saturday. The Quakers improved to 6-6-1 and 4-1 in conference games.

Get today’s top stories right in your inbox. Sign up for our daily morning newsletter.

Tags

Load comments